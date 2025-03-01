NHL honors Gaudreau brothers in emotional Stadium Series tribute

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Stadium Series game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday promised to have it all: a crowd of more than 90,000 — making it the second-largest in NHL history — and an electric atmosphere inside the iconic Ohio Stadium. The NHL also ensured that a key figure was front and center at the event. Columbus is mourning the death of Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother, Matthew, who were killed while riding bicycles near their New Jersey home Aug. 29. The Blue Jackets entered the arena wearing matching sweatshirts from Avalon Surf Shop. The Red Wings donned No. 13 Gaudreau jerseys from across his career.

