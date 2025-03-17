NHL general managers zero in on goaltender interference and other coach’s challenges

MANALAPAN, Fla. (AP) — Video review, particularly coach’s challenges for goaltender interference, took center stage on the first day of the NHL general managers’ annual spring meeting. GMs were shown roughly 70 clips of goals challenged this season for interference, offside or a missed stoppage. The goal was to explain where the league is at as far as a standard for goalie interference and to educate all 32 organizations on how the process works. That is because goalie interference challenges are at their highest point in the six seasons the current system has been in place. And it is expected to be a hot topic down the stretch this season and into the playoffs.

