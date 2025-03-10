NFL’s tampering period arrives and a slew of stars cash in as teams fortify or retool rosters

By ARNIE STAPLETON The Associated Press
FILE - Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) plays during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 15, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jacob Kupferman]

DENVER (AP) — The NFL’s 52-hour legal tampering period arrived with a slew of stars receiving big contracts to either stay put or join a new team retooling its roster. Over the weekend the Bills and NFL MVP Josh Allen agreed to an extension that includes a league-record $250 million in guaranteed money and Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett agreed to stay in Cleveland on a deal that makes him the highest-compensated non-quarterback in NFL history. His deal will pay him an average annual salary of $40 million.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.