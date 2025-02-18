NFL rescinds Joe Mixon’s $25,000 fine after appeal from Texans running back

The NFL has rescinded a $25,000 fine Houston’s Joe Mixon received for comments about officiating in the Texans’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs after an appeal by the running back. Mixon was given the fine for his comments following the 23-14 loss where Houston’s defense was penalized twice for hits on quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Appeals officer Chris Palmer said in a letter to Mixon, which was obtained by ESPN.com that during the hearing process on Jan. 30 he found that Mixon “did not necessarily publicly criticize the officials.”

