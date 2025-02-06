NFL Players Coalition draws attention to Black families’ loss of farmland

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Black Americans have lost millions of acres of hard-earned agricultural land in the last century, according to the Players Coalition, a group of NFL players and other athletes who are pushing for laws to help Black families maintain property over generations. Players Coalition founder and retired safety Malcolm Jenkins and coalition member Kelvin Beachum, an offensive tackle for Arizona, hosted a discussion titled “Building Black Wealth” on Thursday at the convention center where media covering the Super Bowl are working.

