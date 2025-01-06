NFL personnel moves: Raiders fire Pierce after 1 full season, Titans decide to make change at GM

Las Vegas’ Antonio Pierce, New England’s Jerod Mayo and Jacksonville’s Doug Pederson are three NFL coaches who are out of a job, though a handful of other teams decided to stay with the status quo in the days following the regular season. The week after the season’s final game is usually a tough stretch for coaches and front office staff as underachieving teams move quickly to make changes. The Tennessee Titans — who own the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft — shook up their front office on Tuesday, firing GM Ran Carthon after two seasons. Pierce was also dismissed on Tuesday, two days after the Raiders finished with a 4-13 record.

