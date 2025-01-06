NFL personnel moves: Mayo, Pederson are out of a job while Titans decide to make change at GM

New England’s Jerod Mayo and Jacksonville’s Doug Pederson are two NFL coaches who are out of a job, though a handful of other teams decided to stay with the status quo in the days following the NFL’s regular season. The week after the season’s final game is usually a tough stretch for coaches and front office staff as underachieving teams move quickly to make changes. Mayo was fired on Sunday after the team’s win over the Buffalo Bills, ending his tenure after just one season and a 4-13 record. Pederson is out as Jacksonville’s head coach after the franchise’s “best team assembled” won just four games.

