NFL NextGen Stats team unveils new tool to help fans better understand combine results

The NFL scouting combine provides a blizzard of data with hundreds of prospects running through various drills ranging from the 40-yard dash to the vertical jump to a short shuttle. Sifting through all of that can be overwhelming for the most seasoned of NFL executives, much less the countless fans who will spend the next few months trying to become draft experts. The NFL’s NextGen Stats team has partnered with Amazon QuickSight’s machine learning tool to put all those numbers in a more comprehensible form as part of Combine IQ, which was released to the public on the NFL’s website.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.