NFL Inactive Report
DENVER BRONCOS at BUFFALO BILLS — DENVER: QB Zach Wilson, RB Audric Estime, RB Blake Watson, IILB Levelle Bailey, G Nick Gargiulo, DL Eyioma Uwazurike. BUFFALO: QB Mike White, WR Jalen Virgil, OL Ryan Van Demark, DT DeWayne Carter, CB Kaiir Elam, S Kareem Jackson, KR/PR Brandon Codrington.
