NFL Inactive Report
The National Football League Inactive Report.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — WASHINGTON: WR K.J. Osborn, QB Jeff Driskel, CB Michael Davis, RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., LB Dominique Hampton, G Sam Cosmi, DL Daron Payne. PHILADELPHIA: QB Tanner McKee, CB Eli Ricks, DB Lewis Cine, OL Nick Gates, G/T Darian Kinnard, G Trevor Keegan, WR Ainias Smith.
