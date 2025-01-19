NFL Inactive Report
The National Football League Inactive Report.
LOS ANGELES RAMS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — LOS ANGELES: QB Stetson Bennett, G Justin Dedich, WR Tyler Johnson, S John Johnson III, LB Brennan Jackson, OT Joe Noteboom, OT AJ Arcuri. PHILADELPHIA: QB Tanner McKee, CB Eli Ricks, DB Lewis Cine, OL Nick Gates, G/T Darian Kinnard, G Trevor Keegan, WR Ainias Smith.
