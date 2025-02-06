NFL Honors: Who votes for the Associated Press NFL awards, how to watch and more

The Associated Press has eight NFL awards, considered to be the league’s official awards. Since 2012, the winners have been announced at the NFL Honors awards show. Snoop Dogg will host the show on Thursday night. The awards consist of Most Valuable Player, which the AP began selecting in the 1950s, Coach of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year. A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the playoffs began.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.