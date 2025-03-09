NFL free agency explained from salary cap and tampering to franchise and transition tags

The NFL’s free agency period opens Monday with a 52-hour legal tampering period ahead of the official start of the new league year on Wednesday. Several high-profile players, including quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Sam Darnold and Justin Fields, will be free to sign a contract with a new team. At noon EDT on Monday, teams can start negotiating with players who will become unrestricted free agents when their contracts expire at the start of the new league year on 4 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. Players can’t sign with new teams until the league year officially begins. The two-day negotiating period applies only to players who will be unrestricted free agents.

