NFL franchise tags increase with a record-high salary cap

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NFL quarterbacks will have the highest franchise tag cost at $40,242,000, up $7.5 million from last year. The league released figures for franchise and transition tags on Friday, a day after announcing the salary cap has increased to a record-high $279.2 million in 2025. Linebackers are second to quarterbacks with a franchise number of $25,452,000 and defensive tackles are close behind at $25,123,100.

