NFL draft first round averages 13.6 million viewers on television and digital platforms

NEW YORK (AP) — The first round Thursday of the NFL draft averaged 13.6 million viewers across television and digital platforms, according to the league and Nielsen. It was the second-most watched first round on record.

The draft was televised on ESPN, NFL Network, ABC and ESPN Deportes as well as being available online. It is an 11% increase over last year, which averaged 12.3 million.

The first-round record remains 15.5 million in 2020.

The NFL also announced that 205,000 fans attended the first round in Green Bay.

