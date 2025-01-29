NFL confident in Super Bowl security plan in wake of New Orleans terror attack

The NFL’s security chief projected confidence in the league’s security plans as New Orleans prepares to host the Feb. 9 Super Bowl in the aftermath of a terror attack that killed 14 people there on New Year’s Day. NFL chief security officer Cathy Lanier said Wednesday there will be heightened security measures around the game. Lanier said the NFL had worked with federal, state and local authorities and reassessed security plans after the Jan. 1 attack to make fans feel comfortable going into the game.

