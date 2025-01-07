NFL coaching searches have complicated rules about timing and interviews

The overlap of the NFL playoffs and coaching search season will have many of the league’s top assistants pulling double duty this month. While 14 teams are deep into playoff preparations with hopes of winning a Super Bowl, there are five teams that had disappointing campaigns that have led to coaching changes. The search to fill those spots has already begun with the New York Jets, Chicago, New Orleans, Jacksonville and New England already identifying candidates to interview, including several who are on the staffs of the playoff teams. The NFL has strict rules on when those coaches can talk to other teams while their seasons are still alive.

