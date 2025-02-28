NFL coaches value face-to-face interviews with draft prospects at the scouting combine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — DeMeco Ryans has experienced the NFL scouting combine as a player, assistant coach and head coach. He values the opportunity to meet draft prospects this week. A second-round pick by Houston in 2006, Ryans was a two-time Pro Bowl linebacker in six seasons with the Texans and four with the Philadelphia Eagles. He began his coaching career as an assistant with the San Francisco 49ers from in 2017 before going back to Houston to serve as head coach. A total of 329 college players were invited to the combine to showcase their skills in front of general managers, coaches, scouts and other team personnel. They’ll endure medical evaluations and rounds of interviews with various teams.

