Neymar takes shots at goal and gets knocked down in comeback game for Santos

SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — Neymar has played for 52 minutes in his first match for Santos since returning to the Brazilian club last week. He took powerful shots from the edge of the box and ran above his own expectations in a 1-1 draw with Botafogo Ribeirao Preto on Wednesday as he continues his recovery from an ACL surgery. The 33-year-old striker wasn’t able to leave the pitch of Vila Belmiro Stadium with a win on his birthday.

