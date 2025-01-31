Neymar signs short contract as Santos fans give him a welcome home party

SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — Neymar has been welcomed back to his boyhood club by thousands of Santos fans and a concert in the home stadium beneath an electronic sign saying, “The prince is back.” He’s reportedly signed a five-month contract to June. Neymar’s private jet landed in the Sao Paulo state countryside from Saudi Arabia on Friday morning but he requested a few hours of rest before being flown into Santos by helicopter. The 32-year-old striker aims to recharge in Brazil ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

