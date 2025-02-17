Neymar scores his first goal since returning to Santos in Brazil

SAO PAULO (AP) — Neymar has scored his first goal for Santos since returning to Brazil. Finding the net from the spot in a Sao Paulo state championship match will provide the 33-year-old forward some relief after a tough restart in Brazil. He scored in the 14th minute of Santos’ 3-1 win over Sao Paulo-based Água Santa. Thaciano and Guilherme, with an assist by Neymar, netted the other two for Santos. Neymar left Saudi club Al-Hilal earlier this month to rejoin Santos.

