Neymar says Mbappé was jealous of Messi in Paris, adds that player egos hurt PSG’s performances

SAO PAULO (AP) — Striker Neymar said his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappé became “a little jealous” after superstar Lionel Messi joined the French club in August 2021 in a free transfer. Speaking in a podcast by World Cup winner Romário released on Thursday, the 32-year-old Brazilian who plays for Saudi club Al-Hilal added that big egos affected the performances of PSG in important matches. Mbappé joined PSG from Monaco in 2017, the same year Neymar moved from Barcelona to the French club in one of the biggest transfers in soccer history.

