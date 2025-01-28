Neymar returns to Brazilian club Santos after termination of contract in Saudi Arabia

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Neymar has agreed to return to Santos nearly 12 years after he left the Brazilian team, club president Marcelo Teixeira said in his social media channels Tuesday.

The Brazilian striker confirmed earlier that his contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal had been terminated by mutual consent.

The 32-year-old Neymar won six titles with his boyhood club Santos, including a Copa Libertadores trophy in 2011. He will return to the club after a frustrating spell at Al-Hilal, where he played only seven matches and scored once.

“It is the time (to come back), Neymar. It is time for you to come back to your people. To our home, to the club in our hearts,” Teixeira said in his social media channels. “Welcome, our boy Ney! A boy of Vila (Belmiro, Santos’ stadium). Come back to be happy again with the white and black shirt. The Santos nation awaits you with open arms.”

Neymar spent much of his time in Saudi Arabia on the sidelines due to an ACL injury he picked playing for Brazil in October 2023.

FILE - Brazil's Neymar controls the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Peru at National stadium in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Mejia

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.