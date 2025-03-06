Neymar recalled by Brazil for World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Former captain Neymar has been recalled by Brazil after an absence of almost 1 1/2 years. The 33-year-old striker has been included in the national squad by coach Dorival Junior on Thursday for World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina this month. Neymar recently returned to action with Santos after an ACL injury in October 2023. He left Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal in January and signed a six-month contract with his boyhood club. Brazil is fifth in South American qualifying.

