Neymar is among the players protesting the use of artificial turf pitches in Brazil

SAO PAULO (AP) — Neymar, Memphis Depay and Thiago Silva are among the leading Brazilian footballers protesting against using artificial turf for league matches instead of natural grass. They all campaigned online Tuesday about the fear of increased injury risk on the artificial surfaces. Some clubs in Brazil’s top divisions are using artificial turf to allow for multiple uses for stadiums while minimizing damage to the playing surfaces.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.