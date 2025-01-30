Neymar confirms return to Brazil: ‘Only Santos can give me the love I need’

SAO PAULO (AP) — Neymar has confirmed he will sign what is expected to be a short-term contract with his boyhood club, Santos, as the Brazil striker aims to recharge his career ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The 32-year-old Neymar said Thursday that he’s returning to the Sao Paulo club, and local media reported that the deal will extend only to June 30. Neymar says “Only Santos can give me the love that I need to prepare for the challenges I have in the next few years. All of you, no matter who you support, know well what I am talking about.”

