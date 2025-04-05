Newcomers Wilfried Zaha, Idan Toklomati rally Charlotte to 2-1 victory over Nashville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Wilfried Zaha scored on a late penalty kick and Idan Toklomati found the net in the final minute of regulation for his first career goal to rally Charlotte FC to a 2-1 victory over Nashville SC at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

Zaha scored on a PK in the 85th minute to pull Charlotte (4-2-1) even. It was the second goal in six appearances and starts for the newcomer. The kick was awarded after he was fouled by Andy Najar.

Toklomati scored the winner in the 90th minute off Pep Biel’s league-leading fifth assist of the season. The 20-year-old striker entered as a substitute in the 76th minute. He has one start in seven appearances this season after playing 17 minutes last season in his only other match.

Kristijan Kahlina, the league’s reigning goalkeeper of the year, finished with six saves for Charlotte. Kahlina had three saves in the first 23 minutes — turning away shots on goal from Gastón Brugman, Ahmed Qasem and Najar.

The fourth time was the charm for Nashville (3-3-1) when Hany Muktar scored with an assist from defender Daniel Lovitz in the 32nd minute for a 1-0 lead. Mukhtar’s second goal this season was the 68th of his career — all with Nashville. The 30-year-old led the league with 23 in 2022. Lovitz collected his third assist of the season and his 32nd in 271 career appearances.

Joe Willis stopped two shots in goal for Nashville.

Charlotte entered as the only club to win its first three matches this season and has now won eight straight at home dating to last year.

Nashville will host Real Salt Lake on Saturday. Charlotte travels to play CF Montreal on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.