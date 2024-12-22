Newcomer Montgomery scores 21 and Georgia holds off Charleston Southern 81-65 to improve to 11-1

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — De’Shayne Montgomery scored 22 points in his second game of the season and Georgia defeated Charleston Southern 81-65, continuing one of the best starts to a season in program history. The Bulldogs are 11-1 for the first time since the 2001-02 season. Montgomery made 9 of 13 shots off the bench and grabbed four rebounds. Dakota Leffew scored 19 points off the bench and Asa Newell was the only starter in double figures with 14 points and seven rebounds. Taje’ Kelly scored nine of the Buccaneers’ 12 points midway through the second half and Georgia led 68-60 with 6:43 to go. Georgia then stopped Charleston Southern in its tracks, as the Buccaneers missed their next eight shots while the Bulldogs went on an 11-0 run to lead 79-60 with 2 minutes to go.

