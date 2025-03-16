Newcastle wins the English League Cup and secures its first major domestic trophy in 70 years

LONDON (AP) — Newcastle ended its 70-year-wait for a major domestic trophy by beating Liverpool 2-1 in the English League Cup final on Sunday.

Dan Burn and Alexander Isak scored either side of halftime to seal victory at Wembley.

Substitute Federico Chiesa pulled a goal back for Liverpool in added time, to set up a tense finish, but Newcastle held on.

Newcastle’s last major domestic trophy was the FA Cup in 1955 and this was its first piece of silverware since being bought by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund in 2021.

Liverpool is 12 points clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League and looks on course to win a record-equaling 20th English league title this season. But coach Arne Slot was forced to wait for his first trophy since succeeding Jurgen Klopp last year.

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta applauds supporters at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Emirates stadium in London, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Walton

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.