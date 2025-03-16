New Zealand wins toss, bowls in 1st T20 against Pakistan

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has won the toss and will bowl Sunday in the first of five Twenty20 internationals against Pakistan at Hagley Oval.

Salman Ali Agha will captain a new-look Pakistan team, coming off a disappointing Champions Trophy performance at home and looking forward to the next T20 World Cup which is a year away.

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris and Hasan Nawaz will open the batting in the absence of the veterans Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam.

Allrounder Michael Bracewell will captain New Zealand at home for the first time.

Tim Seifert and Finn Allen return at the top of the order for New Zealand who are coming off a loss to India in the final of the Champions Trophy. Zac Foulkes joins Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy in the New Zealand seam attack while Ben Sears and Will O’Rourke are absent.

Lineups:

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitch Hay, Michael Bracewell (captain), Zac Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed.

