New Zealand wins the toss and elects to field against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the coin toss and elected to field against Bangladesh in their Group A game of the Champions Trophy on Monday.

A New Zealand win would send both India and the Black Caps to the semifinals and end Pakistan’s tournament.

Pakistan lost to archrival India by six wickets at Dubai on Sunday with Virat Kohli scoring a match-winning unbeaten century.

The Black Caps are in strong form since arriving in Pakistan earlier this month. It won the tri-nation series, which also featured South Africa, and also went on to beat Pakistan by 60 runs in the opening game of Champions Trophy at Karachi.

Opening batter Rachin Ravindra recovered from a blow on the forehead during the tri-nation series and was one of the two changes New Zealand made from the team which won the first game. Ravindra replaced Daryl Mitchell.

Fast bowler Kyle Jamiesen, who replaced injured Lockie Ferguson in the Champions Trophy squad, got his first game of the tournament in place of Nathan Smith.

Bangladesh has happy memories of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium where it notched a memorable 2-0 test series win against Pakistan late last year. But Bangladesh had a shaky start when it lost its opening game against India at Dubai last week.

Towhid Hridoy’s century after 34 matches saved Bangladesh from complete destruction after it struggled at 35-5 within batting the power play against India.

Bangladesh also made two changes and included experienced batter Mahmudullah and fast bowler Nahid Rana in place of Soumya Sarkar and Tanzim Hasan.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tohwid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana.

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Kyle Jamiesen, Matt Henry, Will O’Rourke.

