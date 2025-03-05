New Zealand wins the toss and elects to bat in the Champions Trophy semifinal against South Africa

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa on Wednesday in the second of the Champions Trophy semifinals.

The winner will meet India in the final on Sunday at Dubai after Virat Kohli’s 84 anchored India to four-wicket win over Australia in the first semifinal.

South Africa topped Group B with thumping wins over Afghanistan and England while its game against Australia was washed out at Rawalpindi.

New Zealand returns to its favorite venue in Pakistan where it beat South Africa and Pakistan in the warmup tri-nation series last month ahead of the Champions Trophy.

New Zealand beat Pakistan and Bangladesh in Group A games before losing to India.

South Africa's Marco Jansen trains ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Anjum Naveed

New Zealand retained the same playing XI with Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Will O’Rourke forming the pace attack. Captain Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell will be the two specialist spinners.

Temba Bavuma recovered from illness to lead South Africa after missing out on the last group game against England.

South Africa will be banking on its four-pronge seam attack led by Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, with Keshav Maharaj selected as the sole specialist spinner.

___

Lineups:

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will O’Rourke.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.