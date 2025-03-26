New Zealand wins the toss and bowls in the fifth T20 cricket international against Pakistan

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand won the toss Wednesday and chose to bowl in the fifth Twenty20 cricket international against Pakistan.

The Blackcaps hold an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series after winning the fourth game on Sunday by 115 runs.

New Zealand made one change to its lineup, selecting fast bowler Ben Sears in place of Zakary Foulkes.

Pakistan made sweeping changes, naming Omair bin Yousuf, Usman Khan, Jahandad Khan, Sufyan Moqim and Mohammad Ali in place of Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Abrar Ahmed.

Lineups:

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitch Hay, Michael Bracewell (captain), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, Will O’Rourke.

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Omair Bin Yousuf, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Sufyan Moqim, Mohammad Ali.

