New Zealand wins the toss and bowls in a delayed second T20 cricket international against Pakistan

DUNEDIN, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand won a delayed toss and chose to bowl Tuesday in the second Twenty20 cricket international against Pakistan. The game was reduced to 15 overs per innings.

The toss was initially scheduled for 1.45 p.m. local time but delayed for almost 90 minutes while ground staff worked on damp patches on the University Oval.

New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell was delighted to be able to bowl first on a pitch which looked fresh after being under cover.

The hosts made two changes, selecting fast bowler Ben Sears in place of Kyle Jamieson, who took 3-8 in the first match which New Zealand won by nine wickets, and Jimmy Neesham replacing Tim Robinson.

Pakistan made one change, with Haris Rauf replacing Abrar Ahmed.

Captain Salman Ali Agha was undeterred after losing the toss.

“When you come to New Zealand you know there will be extra bounce,” he said. “We have prepared for that and we are ready.”

Lineups:

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Hay, Michael Bracewell (captain), Zakary Foulkes, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, Jacob Duffy.

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Abdul Samad, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammed Ali.

