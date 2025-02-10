New Zealand Rugby taking legal action against Ineos over sponsorship walkout

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Rugby has launched legal action against the Ineos corporation of British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe after the global chemical giant dropped a sponsorship agreement with three years remaining. Ineos branding appears on jerseys and other clothing worn by the All Blacks, the New Zealand women’s team, the New Zealand Maori team and New Zealand sevens teams after a deal signed in 2022. The deal was due to continue to 2028.

