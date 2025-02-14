New Zealand pace bowler Ben Sears is out of the Champions Trophy with a hamstring tear

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand fast bowler Ben Sears has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy tournament in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates with a hamstring tear. Sears suffered the injury in training in Karachi. Scan results have shown a minor tear which would keep Sears out of action for two weeks. It is the latest setback for the 27-year-old who only recently returned from a knee injury.

