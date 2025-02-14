New Zealand pace bowler Ben Sears is out of the Champions Trophy with a hamstring tear

By The Associated Press
New Zealand's Ben Sears, right, bowls as South Africa's Jason Smith watches during the tri-series ODI cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/K.M. Chaudary]

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand fast bowler Ben Sears has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy tournament in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates with a hamstring tear. Sears suffered the injury in training in Karachi. Scan results have shown a minor tear which would keep Sears out of action for two weeks. It is the latest setback for the 27-year-old who only recently returned from a knee injury.

