New Zealand makes 292-8 after batting 1st in the 2nd one-day international against Pakistan

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Mitch Hay scored an unbeaten 99 from 78 balls to lift New Zealand to 292-8 as it batted first Wednesday in the second one-day international against Pakistan.

Hay struck 22 runs, including two sixes and two fours from the final over, as he chased a maiden ODI century. He fell just short, stranded on 99 at the end of the 50 overs, while still helping New Zealand to a competitive total after an innings in which the home side often struggled to score freely.

Sufiyan Muqeem and Mohammad Wasim Jr. bowled superb containing spells through the middle of the New Zealand innings as Pakistan produced an improved bowling performance in helpful conditions at Seddon Park.

New Zealand made 344-9 in winning the first match of the three-match series at Napier by 73 runs.

Wasim took 1-15 and Sufiyan took 2-29 bowling tandem seven over spells Wednesday which seemed to have denied New Zealand a substantial total after it had reached 97-2 at the end of the 15th over.

New Zealand started well and the new-look opening partnership of Rhys Mariu, who made 18 in his first ODI, and Nick Kelly, who made 31 in his second, put on 54 for the first wicket.

Daryl Mitchell (18) kept up the momentum until wickets began to fall and run-scoring became increasingly difficult.

New Zealand added only 27 runs for the loss of Mitchell and Henry Nicholls (22) between the 15th and 25th overs. It added a further 21 runs and lost captain Michael Bracewell (17) as it stuttered to 145-5 after 30 overs.

Newcomer Muhammad Abbas, whose 50 from 24 balls in the first one-day international on Saturday, was the fastest half century on debut in ODI history, produced a contrasting innings notable for its slowness.

He took seven runs from the first 30 balls he faced, 15 runs from 43 deliveries, 20 from 49. Abbas and Mitchell Hay shared a half-century partnership from 65 balls before Pakistan-born Abbas fell for 41.

The final match of the ODI series is scheduled for Saturday at Mount Maunganui. New Zealand won the preceding Twenty20 series 4-1.

