New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson to miss the Champions Trophy with a foot injury

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has had another setback ahead of the International Cricket Council’s Champions Trophy in Pakistan, losing fast bowler Lockie Ferguson to a foot injury. Ferguson was injured in a warm-up match against Afghanistan. He will return home immediately and his place in the New Zealand squad will be taken by Kyle Jamieson, who played his most-recent one-day international in September, 2023.

