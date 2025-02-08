New York Yankees re-sign lefty reliever Tim Hill to 1-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees and left-handed reliever Tim Hill have finalized a $2.85 million, one-year contract. Hill gets a $2.5 million salary this year, and the deal includes a $3 million team option for 2026 with a $350,000 buyout. Hill, who turns 35 on Monday, had a $1.8 million deal with the Chicago White Sox last season and was released on June 18 after going 1-0 with a 5.87 ERA in 23 innings over 27 appearances. He signed with New York two days later and went 1-0 with a 2.05 ERA in 35 outings and had a 1.08 ERA in 10 postseason games.

