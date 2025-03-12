New York Rangers re-sign goalie Jonathan Quick to another 1-year contract

The New York Rangers have signed veteran goaltender Jonathan Quick to another one-year contract. A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press it is worth $1.55 million. Quick is three-quarters of the way through his second NHL season serving as Igor Shesterkin’s backup for New York. Last month, he became the first U.S.-born goaltender to record 400 victories in the league. He is now 39 and more than a decade removed from backstopping the Los Angeles Kings to the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014, but the Milford, Connecticut, native has been everything the Rangers had hoped for on and off the ice.

