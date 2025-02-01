New York Mets sign infielder Nick Madrigal to a 1-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have signed infielder Nick Madrigal to a one-year contract. Madrigal hit .221 with 10 RBIs in 51 games for the Chicago Cubs last year. He was non-tendered by the team in November. The 27-year-old Madrigal will compete for a spot on New York’s bench in spring training. He has made big league starts at second and third base.

