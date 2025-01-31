New York Mets finalize 1-year contract with reliever Ryne Stanek

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have bolstered their bullpen, finalizing a one-year contract with right-hander Ryne Stanek. Stanek was acquired in a trade with Seattle at the deadline last year for minor league outfielder Rhylan Thomas. Stanek posted a 6.06 ERA in 17 appearances with the Mets during the regular season and became a trusted reliever late in the postseason. In eight innings covering seven postseason appearances, the 33-year-old allowed three runs and struck out eight.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.