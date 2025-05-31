New York City FC plays Nashville SC to a 2-2 draw after Hannes Wolf’s 2 second-half goals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hannes Wolf scored two second-half goals to help New York City FC play Nashville SC to a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

NYCFC (8-6-3) has only two defeats in its last six road games to collect six points.

Nashville (8-5-4) is unbeaten in eight consecutive games dating to a 3-0 loss at Seattle on April 19.

Wolf pulled NYCFC within 2-1 in the 54th minute after finishing off a nice passing sequence.

The tying goal came in the 87th when Keaton Parks headed a loose ball into the corner of the 6-yard box and Wolf got a touch on it to get past Matt Freese, who had come out of his area.

Sam Surridge also scored twice for Nashville in the first half. It was his third straight game with a goal.

Surridge opened the scoring in the 27th by trailing the play and slotting home a back-heel pass from Hany Mukhtar. Surridge made it 2-0 in the 41st by finishing Alex Muyl’s nice individual effort.

