New trial sought for convicted ex-Spanish soccer boss Rubiales over World Cup kiss

MADRID (AP) — Prosecutors are asking for the retrial of former Spanish soccer president Luis Rubiales, saying the judge incorrectly kept some evidence from the court. Rubiales was found guilty of sexual assault and fined more than 10,000 euros for the unconsented kiss on player Jenni Hermoso after the 2023 Women’s World Cup final. He and three other defendants were cleared of the coercion charges they faced for allegedly trying to convince Hermoso to downplay the kiss that sparked outrage in Spain and marred the celebrations of its first Women’s World Cup trophy.

