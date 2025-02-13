New top-tier men’s soccer league coming to the United States

The United Soccer League intends to launch a new professional league in 2027-28 that will play at the top level of U.S. soccer, the same as Major League Soccer. The USL already has a pair of leagues, the second-tier USL Championship and the third-tier USL League One. The new league will require sanctioning by the U.S. Soccer Federation. The new division one league announced Thursday will have 12 to 14 teams. It aims to build on “USL’s commitment to grow the game at all levels.”

