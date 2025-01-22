New Titans GM Mike Borgonzi ready for rebuild with No. 1 overall draft pick and cap space

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans introduced Mike Borgonzi as their 15th general manager all time at a news conference. Borgonzi has the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft and $50 million in salary cap space to rebuild a franchise that is 16-35 over the past three seasons. It’s a big change from his 16 years with Kansas City. Borgonzi says he’s gotten calls already congratulating him and also wanting to stay in touch about that top draft pick.

