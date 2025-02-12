New team combined format wins over skiers ahead of Olympic debut at next year’s Milan-Cortina Games

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — The new team combined making its debut at the Alpine skiing world championships is getting positive reviews. The event consists of one skier racing in a downhill run and another in a slalom run, with their two times added together to determine the final results. Breezy Johnson and Mikaela Shiffrin won gold in the women’s event on Tuesday and Franjo von Allmen and Loic Meillard led a Swiss sweep in the men’s event on Wednesday. The event will make its Olympic debut at next year’s Milan-Cortina Games.

