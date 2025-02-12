New Pirates 1B Spencer Horwitz to miss at least 6-8 weeks following wrist surgery

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Newly acquired Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz is expected to miss most of spring training after undergoing surgery on his right wrist.

Horwitz, acquired in a trade with Cleveland in December, will be out at least 6-8 weeks, though Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Tuesday the team is not putting an exact timetable on a possible return.

The 27-year-old Horwitz hit .265 with 12 home runs and 40 RBIs in 97 games with Toronto last season. The Blue Jays shipped him to Cleveland in December and hours later the Guardians sent him to Pittsburgh in exchange for pitcher Luis Ortiz and two prospects.

Horwitz had been dealing with what the Pirates called a “chronic” wrist problem. Cherington said the team was aware of the issue at the time of the trade but Horwitz began to experience “new symptoms” in late January, which led to the decision to have surgery.

The Pirates have multiple internal options to fill first base while Horwitz rehabs, including utility infielder Jared Triolo and Darick Hall, who split time between first base and designated hitter with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022 and 2023. Hall hit 16 home runs in Triple-A last season.

While outfielder Bryan Reynolds took ground balls at first base during practice late in the 2024 season, Cherington said the team is focused on keeping Reynolds in the outfield. Endy Rodriguez, who hasn’t played in the majors since undergoing elbow surgery in the fall of 2023, is expected to remain at catcher for now.

