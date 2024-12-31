New PGA Tour season starts at Kapalua without its best player

The new PGA Tour season starts without its best player. Scottie Scheffler has had to withdraw from The Sentry at Kapalua after minor surgery to get glass shards out of his right hand from a broken glass at Christmas dinner. The 60-man field in Maui features 31 winners from the PGA Tour last season and 29 players who finished in the top 50 in the FedEx Cup. It’s still a strong field with the likes of Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Patrick Cantlay. This is the first year of only the top 100 in the FedEx Cup earnings tour cards.

