New Orleans Privateers player suspensions related to possible gambling violations, AP source says

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Four New Orleans players who’ve been suspended since late January are under investigation for possible NCAA violations related to sports gambling, a person familiar with the situation said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday because the university’s only public statements about the matter have described the reasons for the suspensions as unspecified violations of team rules.

“At this time I don’t have any more information I can give you on that,” interim Athletic Director Vince Granito said Wednesday.

James White, Jah Short, Dae Dae Hunter and Jamond Vincent have not played since the Privateers’ loss to Incarnate Word on Jan. 27.

The reasons for their suspensions were first reported in a social media post by college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman.

New Orleans (4-25, 2-16 Southland) has lost all eight games it has played since the suspensions and is scheduled to play next at UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday.

White was the team’s leading scorer, averaging 19.2 points a game.

The revelations at New Orleans — coming just days after Fresno State suspended two of its top men’s basketball scorers and removed a third player from the team amid reports that the program is the subject of gambling investigations — overshadowed what UNO had hoped would be a hopeful day for the basketball program.

UNO previously had scheduled an announcement that New Orleans native and rap artist Percy “Master P” Miller was joining the staff as president of basketball operations and community engagement — with a focus on improving financial, NIL-related enticements to players.

Miller said he wanted to see UNO again resemble the program he enjoyed following when the Privateers advanced to the 1991 and 1993 NCAA Tournaments under then-coach Tim Floyd.

“This is our culture, this is our team and this is our family — and we want to give that family love,” said Miller, who played college basketball at Houston and Merritt College, dabbled in minor professional basketball and received several NBA tryouts before moving into coaching at the AAU level.

“Basketball saved my life and changed my life,” Miller said. “I’m challenging business people; like, don’t let this program die. We need you guys to be a part of this.”

Time will tell, however, how gambling-related investigations might hamper such efforts in New Orleans and elsewhere.

The Fresno Bee initially reported on the internal investigation at Fresno State. School officials then contacted the NCAA, which also is reportedly conducting an investigation.

Fresno State (5-23, 1-16 Mountain West) has already broken the school’s single-season record for losses and was trying to snap a nine-game losing streak on Saturday when it faced Air Force. The Bulldogs lost 72-69.

Fresno State has said in a statement that Jalen Weaver and Zaon Collins “are being withheld from competition as the university reviews an eligibility matter,” and provided no further comment.

ESPN.com reported that Mykell Robinson, who has not played since Jan. 11, is no longer on the team.

Weaver was averaging 12.5 points per game and led the team with 4.7 assists. Collins averaged 12.0 points. Robinson was scoring 10.3 points and grabbing 6.2 rebounds.

